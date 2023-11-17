COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thanksgiving dinner will cost you $3 less than last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation's dinner cost survey.

What You Need To Know According to the national survey, the average cost for 10 people is $61.17



According to the Ohio Farm Bureau, dinner in our state will cost a few dollars less at $59.24



The average cost of a 26 lb. frozen turkey will cost Ohioans $28.20

According to the American Farm Bureau, the national average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people will cost $61.17, about 4.5% less than last year.

The survey reported a total of $64.05 in 2022 and $53.31 in 2021.

"These are real numbers because the way the methodology on the survey works is that they have Farm Bureau volunteers; think about them as kind of secret shoppers," Spectrum News 1 agriculture expert Andy Vance said. "They go out literally all across the country... They've been given that basket of items to buy and then they come back and say, 'Here's what I paid for those,' And then, of course, Farm Bureau does the calculations to give you those averages."

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Ohio's individual item prices are listed below:

26 lbs. frozen turkey, $28.20

30 oz. pumpkin pie mix, $3.76

1 gallon whole milk, $2.64

1 lb. veggie tray, $.85

12 dinner rolls, $4.15

Two frozen pie shells, $3.72

1 lb. frozen green beans, $1.36

12 oz. fresh cranberries, $2.61

1 half pint whipping cream, $1.45

3 lbs. sweet potatoes, $2.97

14 oz. bag cubed stuffing, $3.78

These are the same items included in the American Farm Bureau's national survey.