GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia business owner is cutting inventory and labor after the business' mortgage nearly doubled during its first year of operation.

The Rooster, a venue and bar featuring local artists in Gastonia, opened in October 2022. The owner says since that time, the mortgage has doubled because of the direct effect the key interest rate has on his payments.

A year of increasing rates has led to a businesses mortgage doubling in the first year of operations for The Rooster in Gastonia

A variable loan rate means payments depend on the interest rates

The business owner's bank, seemingly, is not able to help him

"Our interest is reliant on the Fed rates," said owner Michael Carpenter. "Every time the Fed moves a rate, it moves our loan rate and since we opened in October of last year, we're a half a point away from it doubling."



According to data put together by Forbes, the Federal Fund Rate has changed six times since October 2022. Then, the rate was a low as 3%. As of July 2023, the Federal Fund Rate was as high as 5.50%.

Carpenter closed on the building for his business in 2019. He had plans to start construction in February 2020, until the pandemic put those plans on a two-year hold. Carpenter says time passing and the growing construction costs resulted in the business choosing to use a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) variable rate loan.

Carpenter says it was the only loan offered to him at the time. The loan's payments are dependent on the interest rate.

Carpenter says the first year of business is typically tough for any industry, and doubling mortgage does not help.

"We're starting to see new faces every week and, you know, we're hitting the marks that we projected to hit," Carpenter said. "It's just, we're kind of behind the eight ball - robbing from Peter to pay Paul kind of thing."

Spectrum News 1 reached out to the SBA. It said all borrowers are advised before getting an SBA-guaranteed loan that they are receiving a variable-rate loan. It says it allows borrowers to consider how increasing or decreasing rates impact their loan payments.

Carpenter had no way to know the rate would nearly double. He says, seemingly, there is no relief or help from his bank.

"It was real disheartening for this to happen with no protection for a business in its very first year of operation," said Carpenter.

He says he has cut inventory and labor to stay on track financially and is counting on customers coming in during the holiday season.

"I understand economics and I understand what they're doing," Carpenter said. "They're battling inflation, they are making money more expensive to borrow, but the unintended consequence is that ...you're putting guys like me in a position where I could quite literally lose my business as a direct result of these rate hikes with no protection whatsoever."