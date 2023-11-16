A Massachusetts man has been arraigned on six federal charges, accusing him of bribery schemes, extortion and witness tampering in the course of pushing through veteran’s dependent benefits and care claims.

In a federal court filing unsealed on Nov. 9, federal prosecutors accused Michael Darrah of seeking bribes — described by Darrah as “donations” according to the indictment — to help veterans and their dependents “grease the wheels” and “get things done fast.”

What You Need To Know A Rhode Island Veterans Affairs employee was charged with bribery schemes, extortion and witness tampering to push through veteran benefits claims



The defendant, Michael Darrah, is accused of receiving more than $47,500 in cash and property through the schemes



Darrah, a former police officer, was previously fired from police work and pleaded guilty to stealing money from people in his custody and extorting money from drivers he pulled over

The indictment describes four separate instances, with three families, in which Darrah sought cash, gift cards and money transfers through financial apps — like Venmo and Cash App — to push through claim approvals and paperwork for veterans seeking their VA benefits.

According to the indictment, Darrah received more $47,500 in cash and property through the schemes. In one case, Darrah is said to have told to a veteran seeking help to send a payment to buy a gift card for another federal employee, saying that it “is in no way a [bribe] it’s a thank you card for his service.”

In another case, Darrah is described as requesting money from a veteran seeking assistance after learning that the veteran’s home was being foreclosed upon, and that the veteran was facing homelessness.

Darrah was also charged with witness tampering, as prosecutors allege that he reached out to one of the veterans he sought bribes from and asked that they not cooperate wtih investigators.

According to the Enterprise newspaper, this is not Darrah’s first brush as a defendant.

In 2010, shortly after he was fired from the Brockton Police department, Darrah was arraigned on multiple charges of extortion. Prosecutors alleged Darrah of stopping drivers he had pulled over and extorting money from them, as well as stealing money from an intoxicated man he was transporting from a detox facility to the man’s home.

He pleaded guilty to those charges and sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail, which was then suspended in favor of 5 years of probation — which he was later determined to have violated, ultimately imposing the jail sentence.