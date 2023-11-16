PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The homeowner of a residence in Port Orange shot and killed an intruder who was trying to break into the home early Thursday, according to Port Orange police.
Authorities responded to a call about an active burglary to an occupied home on the 5900 block of Pelham Drive at about 12:05 a.m., they said.
The home is in a neighborhood near Neighbors Ice Cream Parlor and All Children's Park.
The names of the person who was shot and the homeowner were not disclosed.
Port Orange police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.