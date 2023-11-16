SANFORD, Fla. — Florida is ranked among the top states in the country with the most pedestrian deaths on roadways, according to a new report released this week from traffic safety technology company Altumint.

What You Need To Know Florida is ranked among the most dangerous states in the country for pedestrians and cyclists, according to a recently released report



Though the Orlando area is not listed as a major area of concern, previous reports ranked Central Florida as the most dangerous place to walk. The region is now in eighth place



A new pedestrian Hybrid beacon was installed in Sanford off U.S 17-92 in an effort to increase pedestrian safety



It's the first of its kind in Seminole County, but several others are set up in Central Florida — including on OBT, and in Daytona Beach

According to that recent report, Florida was named as the third-highest ranking state in the country for pedestrian fatalities, with areas like Miami-Dade, Broward and Pinellas counties among the most dangerous for pedestrians.

The report comes just a day after the Florida Department of Transportation unveiled its new safety feature in Sanford along U.S 17-92.

It's called the pedestrian hybrid beacon (PHBs), the first of its kind in Seminole County. Officials said their hope is that pedestrians will use it and drivers will slow down on the roadways when pedestrians are present. Bright flashing lights activate when a person pushes a button to cross.

“Every time we do a project, safety is our top priority," said Cindi Lane, FDOT public information director. "So, we look at what can we do to improve safety, and we are using pedestrian hybrid beacons more and more in Central Florida."

There are already multiple PHBs already set up in our region. including on Orange Blossom Trail and on Lake Underhill Road in Orlando and in Daytona Beach near Daytona State College.

Lane said FDOT hopes the devices will increase pedestrian and cyclist safety.

"When they see the yellow light flash, you know they know it’s time to start looking," Lane said. "When the yellow light goes solid, that’s when like prepare to stop. When it goes red, obviously, you’re stopped."

Orlando was not listed in this report as a major county of concern after a 2022 report from “Smart Growth America” dropped the Orlando area from the most dangerous place to walk in the country down to eighth place.