RACINE, Wis. — From Amazon to Uline to Haribo and now Microsoft, southeastern Wisconsin is home to many new expansions.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said Microsoft’s latest expansion plans in Mount Pleasant would be a positive thing for the area.

“It just expands our gaol, or accelerates our goal, in creating a world first class technology park right here in Racine County,” said Delagrave.

He said the expansion would more bring jobs but also help those already working in the county.

“We want to grow responsibly in Racine County,” he said. “This is going to help from a migration standpoint, whether it’s people moving here or businesses expanding or locating here in Racine County.”

Tammy Graceffa owns Hiawatha Bar and Grill in Sturtevant. She said her business has been a staple in the community for decades.

“It’s just been an honor to carry on my father’s legacy that they started so many years ago,” said Graceffa. “We’re just really proud of being here for over 50 years.”

Graceffa said the developments in the area have helped boost business.

“Business has steadily increased every year,” said Graceffa. “I’m sure part of it was Foxconn and more people coming to the area, new apartment buildings, new subdivisions.”

She said she’s looking forward to Microsoft building in the area, especially considering its site is just down the road. She said she hopes it will help increase traffic to local businesses.

Delagrave said he’s confident this Microsoft development will help more businesses like Graceffa’s thrive and open the doors for new ones too.

“With that brings in a host of new opportunities for Racine County,” he said. “Whether that’s from a business standpoint, a quality of amenities standpoint, a health care standpoint, an education standpoint … Microsoft is going to improve that for Racine County.”