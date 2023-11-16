MILWAUKEE – President Joe Biden is trailing against each of the top three presidential Republican candidates among voters, a new national Marquette Law School Poll finds.

Results show former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley leading Biden by the largest gap at 55% to 45%.

Former President Donald Trump is second, leading Biden 52% to 48%; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads Biden 51% to 49%.

In Marquette’s September survey, Biden held a marginal lead against Trump, up by two points with registered voters.

When it comes to Republican voters, Trump still holds the biggest lead. At least 54% of registered Republican voters said they’d vote for Trump, with DeSantis and Haley tied for 12%.

But Haley has continued to rise in voter support. In the most recent poll, she was up 12 percentage points with likely voters. She’s also the only one of the four candidates viewed more favorably than unfavorably. Her net favorability rating was +7, while the others were negative, with Trump at –15, Biden at –19 and DeSantis at –21.

DeSantis’ voter support has been declining since March.

Voters in the poll also weighed in how they thought candidates would handle key issues.

Majority said that Trump was better on immigration and border security, the economy and the Israel-Hamas war. Biden did better on abortion policy and climate change. Medicare and Social Security were split pretty evenly between the two.

Many voters in the poll (57%) also described Biden as “too old” to be president. In contrast, only about 23% said the same of Trump.

The new MU poll was conducted between Nov. 2-7, 2023 and took into account the opinions of 856 registered voters nationwide. It had a margin of error of +/- 4.5 percentages points.