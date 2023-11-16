TAMPA, Fla. — The City Council will vote Thursday on a plan to add more e-scooters and docking stations in an attempt to make using the transportation tools more convenient for users.

At the same time, the move is aimed at making sure users are returning the scooters to docking stations.

The council is expected to cancel contracts for scooters with Lime and Bird, and sign new deals with scooter companies Spin and Helbiz. Both companies will offer incentives to anyone properly returning scooters to the stations.

In the past two years, e-scooters have grown in popularity, but so has the mess of scooters being left in random places throughout the city. Workers report finding scooters in the middle of sidewalks, alongside roads and in parks. About 200 have been found in the Hillsborough River.

The new companies are promising more docking stations throughout the city, making it easier and more convenient for riders to park the e-scooters where they are supposed to after a ride.

The city says both companies are also offering to charge users an “out of hub fee,” meaning if riders don’t return the e-scooters to a docking station, they will face extra charges tacked onto their rides.

Austin Britt with the city of Tampa’s MicroMobility Department says the contracts also allow for people to receive incentives that find a scooter out of a docking station.

“They are also supposed to be offering a bounty fee which will, once the individual has illegally parked their vehicle, any individual in the city of Tampa can return that bike to a proper docking station and receive a reward for that,” Britt said. “The reward will vary between vendors, but some will offer an in-ride credit. That’s still being worked out as the contract is being finalized.”

If the council approves the new contracts Thursday, expect to see a slow rollout of the new scooters and docking stations before the end of the year.