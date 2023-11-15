WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Common Fitness opened its doors to the public for the first time Tuesday.

The health club occupies the second floor of the Midtown Mall and is the newest business to join the refurbished space. The first floor of the mall has recently welcomed new businesses like WooJuice, Doho Cafe and the Clock Beer and Wine store.

Worcester Common Fitness owner Michael Burnes said they're all working with each other to make the Midtown Mall a special place for downtown Worcester.

"The community here is awesome," Burnes said. "So starting with WooJuice and all of these guys. I've known these guys for a couple years now, just from watching this fill up and everyone from WooJuice to Doho to the beer and wine shop and all the stuff that's coming in. A lot of good stuff coming here, super excited and we're all kind of working together."

Burnes said they saw a need for an exercise space downtown and he hopes their new facility will help fill that gap.

"So right down here on the common, there's no gym really around here at all," he said. "So that's why we worked with the owner to get in here. He really wanted to bring a gym to downtown Worcester. Everyone has been asking for it."

Burnes said they have a handful of members already signed up. They offer cardio equipment, weight lifting, group classes and CrossfFit.