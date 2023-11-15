FLORIDA — Floridians in 18 counties affected by Hurricane Idalia have two weeks left to apply for FEMA assistance.
The deadline is Nov. 29 for people who live in Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee or Taylor counties.
Residents may be eligible for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses.
Here are three ways to apply for aid:
- Call toll-free 800-621-3362 (Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov
- Download the FEMA App for mobile devices
Help is also available in most languages. For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/ and fema.gov/disaster/4734.