Attorneys for former President Donald Trump filed a motion on Wednesday requesting a mistrial in his New York civil business fraud case, alleging that the judge in the trial is biased against him.
"The evidence of apparent and actual bias is tangible and overwhelming," the 30-page filing reads. "Such evidence, coupled with an unprecedented departure from standard judicial procedure, has tainted these proceedings and a mistrial is warranted."
This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.