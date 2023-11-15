OHIO — A new Lyft feature is helping drivers and passengers have a better opportunity to decide who they drive or ride with. It’s all in hopes of helping people feeling more safe.

What You Need To Know Lyft recently launched the Women + Connect feature



This program helps match women and non-binary Lyft riders with drivers of the same gender



Some riders said they would feel more comfortable riding with Lyft with this new feature

The new feature is called Women + Connect. Selecting it helps increase the chance of matching more women and nonbinary riders. Lyft said it helps them have more control over their driving experience and choice over how they earn money.

Some women who use Lyft said they would feel more safe riding with Lyft now that this is an option.

“If I knew there was a lady picking me up it would feel more like I'm just going with one of my friends versus somebody that I might feel uncomfortable being alone in a car with,” said Lisa Hodge, a Lyft rider.

Women + Connect is now available in 55 cities across the country. Cincinnati and Columbus are among those cities. This new feature was made possible through a collaboration with organizations like the Human Rights Campaign and the National Sheriff’s Association.