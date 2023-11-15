MILWAUKEE — Just a half mile north of American Family Field sits Kelly’s Bleachers. The bar-restaurant is popular for many Milwaukee Brewers fans on game days.

What You Need To Know Owner of Kelly's Bleachers said he is hopful Gov. Tony Evers will sign American Family Field funding bill



He said without the Brewers, his business would go bankrupt



He said the Brewers are big for business in the entire state of Wisconsin

Kelly’s Bleachers has been around for 40 years. Anthony Luchini has owned the business for 22 years.

“I love being here for 40 years, but without the Brewers, I don’t think we’d be here,” said Luchini.

He said he’s excited for Gov. Tony Evers to potentially sign two bills that would fund repairs of the stadium and keep the Brewers in Wisconsin until 2050.

“I can’t speak for other bars but my educated guess would say this whole area would be dead in two years and that’s not acceptable for us,” said Luchini. “Yeah we do great on the off season, but the Brewers are our bread and butter, so we need them to stay.”

He said the Brewers are big for the entire state of Wisconsin and longtime fan Jeanne Feldmeyer agreed.

“I don’t think people in the state of Wisconsin realize how much revenue the Brewers bring to the city,” said Feldmeyer. “People come here because they know they’re going to see a game. They vacation here because there’s a roof. There’s always going to be a game.”

Feldmeyer was at the ballpark on Wednesday. She picked up a gift card at the team store. She said she is looking forward to being back at American Family Field next season to watch the crew with new manager Pat Murphy in charge.

“I think he’s a good choice,” said Feldmeyer. “They need something stable right now. The other coaches are already signed, so they’ll blend right in. I think the players trust him and that’s what you need right now.”

Feldmeyer and Luchini said they’re fine with former manager Craig Counsell leaving, but were disappointed with where he ended up. He’s the new manager for the Chicago Cubs, a longtime rival down I-94.

“To the Cubs,” said Luchini. “That kind of hurts a little bit. I always like promoting someone from the ranks. Someone who knows the system, who knows the players, knows the good, bad and ugly and hopefully he can expand on what Counsell did.”

With the season still far away, both said they’re counting on the new coaching staff and politicians to do their part to keep an American pastime right here in Wisconsin, with the same recent success they’ve enjoyed.