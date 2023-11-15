Buffalo's Big Ditch Brewing Company has announced plans to open a second brewery and taproom in the city of Lockport inside the Historic Post Office Building located at One East Avenue.

The new space will feature seating for 250 guests over two levels, a large bar, main dining area, outdoor covered patio and private event space. The venue will also include a small brewery for making experimental beers.

"We are excited to bring our award-winning beers and high-quality pub food to the city of Lockport," said Matt Kahn, president and co-founder of Big Ditch. "In discussion with area officials, it’s clear that there is a need for a venue such as ours in the city. The proximity of this location to the Erie Canal, which our brewery is named after, makes this a perfect fit for our next Tap Room destination."

It is anticipated that the new Big Ditch taproom will open by the middle of 2024.