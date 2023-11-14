ORLANDO, Fla. — Tourist Development Tax funds were up for discussion once again at the Orange County Commission meeting Tuesday morning.

This meeting was just a little over a month after several projects had been presented to county leaders regarding future upgrades. Approval of TDT funding for some of those projects were approved, including plans for the Orange County Convention Center and the University of Central Florida stadium tower. In addition to those approvals, other proposed projects were tabled for a later discussion, such as upgrades to Camping World Stadium, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and the Amway Center.

The TDT was not on the agenda, but the commission heard support for using future TDT fundings for several projects at the meeting.

At least one of those organizations continued its push for that funding ahead of Tuesday's Orange County Commission meeting. On Monday, Florida Citrus Sports released renderings of future plans for Camping World Stadium.

The renderings show a renovated stadium with parking equipped for the major sporting events held in Central Florida like the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, which is scheduled for February, and the Florida Classic coming up this weekend. Last weekend’s Electric Daisy Carnival also took place around Camping World Stadium and brought thousands of people to the Orlando area. If eventually approved, the project would cost around $400 million to complete, according to our partners at Orlando Sentinel. The stadium underwent a $60 million upgrade two years ago.

Deliberations for future TDT allocations was the only issue scheduled on the county administrator's discussion agenda. Among the projects that received support for future funding were Visit Orlando, Camping World Stadium, the Amway Center, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, the Orange County Convention Center and arts organizations such as Creative City.

Other speakers expressed a desire to change the use of the funding for projects like fighting homelessness and affordable housing.