OHIO — Giant Eagle announced this week that come January, its fuelperks+ program will end.
Starting on Jan. 25, the fuelperks+ program will merge with the myPerks program, creating a single loyalty program, which Giant Eagle said will include rewards like "free gas and 20% off groceries."
Prior to this merge, the chain separated perks for groceries and fuel. Every 50 perks saved gave users either 2% off groceries or 10 cents off a gallon of gas.
Any fuelperks+ that remains when the program ends will be transferred to the myPerks program and will be redeemable. Giant Eagle also said customers can still continue using their current Advantage Card. Customers are not able to opt out of the changes.
Customers do have the option of switching their account from fuelperks+ to myPerks ahead of time.