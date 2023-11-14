TAMPA, Fla. — Four-time Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum selling music artist Drake has added a second Tampa date to his tour, “It’s All A Blur — Big As The What?” for 2024, “due to overwhelming demand.”

Drake’s U.S. tour will now be at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Sunday, Feb. 4, along with the Friday, Feb. 2 show announced earlier this week.

The Canadian-born hip-hop artist will be joined by another Grammy award-winning artist and producer, J. Cole, during the tour run.

Drake's 2024 tour follows his 2023 "It's All A Blur" tour, which sold out 50 venues across the United States.

The artist first emerged in the music industry in 2009, when he debuted his EP, "So Far Gone." It was named "Hottest Mixtape of the Year" by MTV and sold over 650,000 copies. In 2021, Drake's sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, broke Apple Music's one-day streaming record in just under 12 hours. He recently released his eighth studio album, "For All The Dogs," this fall.

For all U.S. shows, the first tickets to the "It's All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?" will be available for Cash App Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale. Cash App Card holders can unlock the earliest access to tickets by using the first nine digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase/ The Cash App Card sales began Wednesday, Nov. 15 and Thursday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Regular tickets for this event went on sale Friday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. on Ticketmaster's website. Ticket prices range from $85 — $395. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. Advanced parking passes are available on the ParkWhiz website. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.