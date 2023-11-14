OHIO — More renewable energy is coming to Ohio.

Amazon announced plans to invest in three new renewable energy projects in Ohio, which includes solar farms in Crawford, Champaign and Fayette counties. The company now controls 21 wind and solar projects across the state.

Amazon will use the solar and wind projects to help power their local operations. The farms will also provide clean power to local communities.

"At Amazon, we're constantly seeking innovative ways to bring mote solar and wind projects online," said Nat Sahlstrohm, head of energy, water and sustainability for Amazon Web Services (AWS). "These projects are also helping create jobs, support local businesses, and boost the local tax base,"

Economic data from Amazon shows that the company's investments in energy projects have generated an estimated $1.6 billion in local economic investment. The projects have an estimated total of 3,650 full-time equivalent jobs in Ohio in 2022 alone.

Amazon said it is helping create economic activity by using long-term contracts known as Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). Through these agreements, Amazon aims to purchase electricity that's produced by future renewable energy projects. Amazon said this allows wind and solar farm developers to raise funds and construct project swithout direct costs to local energy customers.

Globally, Amazon has a total of 479 wind solar projects, and once fully functioning, they are expected to generate 71,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean energy each year. That would be enough to power 6.7 million houses in the United States, according to Amazon.