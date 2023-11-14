MELBOURNE, Fla. — A proposed affordable housing project in Melbourne could get the green light, but a last-minute alternative might stop it in its tracks.

Now in the 11th hour, the option of a dog park taking its place puts the project in jeopardy.

The Daily Bread has been working with the City of Melbourne for months to build "Providence Place," a 120-unit affordable housing complex on three acres of land off Sarno Road. The land would be donated by the city.

The multi-family project is part of the nonprofit's shift from a soup kitchen and day shelter to providing a long-term, stable home for the homeless.

But now there's an offer from a private citizen to purchase the land from the city to build a dog park.

The City Council will have to decide between housing and pets.

"We're hopeful, we're confident that the hard work that we've done will bear good fruit," Daily Bread Chief Executive Officer Jeff Njus said.

The council meets Tuesday night with a resolution to approve Providence Place, but with this new option, it's a wait and see on what members will decide.