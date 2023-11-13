FLORIDA — More than 3 million Floridians will travel more than 50 miles for the Thanksgiving holiday period from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, AAA forecast Monday.

What You Need To Know Travel by car and plane is expected to among the busiest on record, AAA forecasts



The auto club attributes the surge to lower prices for travel costs, except airline flights



Orlando could be the most popular domestic travel destination, AAA says



The busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving holiday period likely will be Wednesday, Nov. 22, INRIX says

About 87,000 more travelers, or a 3% increase, are expected this year. That would be the second-most travelers on record, behind 2005 by about 10,000.

Nationwide, more than 55.3 million Americans are forecast to travel for Thanksgiving. It's the third-largest volume on record, with nearly 1.3 million travelers — 2.3% more than last year.

Part of the reason for the increased road travel is lower gas prices, AAA said. The average gasoline price in Florida on Monday was $3.18 per gallon, and the average price nationwide was $3.37 per gallon, AAA reported. Last Thanksgiving, the national average price for gasoline was $3.58 per gallon, while the state average was $3.41.

In addition, the cost of hotels, rental cars, cruises and travel tours all are down. The price of airline travel is up, however.

“Travel demand has been strong all year and that trend will continue with one of the busiest Thanksgivings on record,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA — The Auto Club Group. “With more people taking to the roads, skies, rails and sea; travelers should expect congested roads and longer lines at transportation terminals. AAA encourages travelers to develop their plan now, leave early, and be courteous to others.”

Nearly 210,000 Floridians are expected to travel by air during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

The busiest travel day is expected to be Wednesday, Nov. 22, according to INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights. Travel times could be up to 80% longer than normal in some metro areas, INRIX said.

Warm weather destinations, theme parks, tourist attractions, historic sites, and cruise port cities top the list of domestic and international destinations this holiday season. Four of the top five domestic travel destinations will be in Florida, with Orlando at the top of the list and Tampa ranked fifth, AAA reported. The most popular international destination will be Cancun, Mexico, AAA said.

To enjoy the most successful road trip, AAA recommends that drivers:

Get a full vehicle inspection before setting out on their trip.

Leave early and allow extra time to get to their destination, so they are not in a rush.

Identify alternate routes in case drivers encounter congestion or road closures.

Avoid distractions while driving. Program GPS if available before hitting the road.

Ensure everyone in the vehicle wears their seatbelt.

Slow down and move over for first responders, tow trucks, and any motorist with a disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

Never drive impaired.

Air travelers should: