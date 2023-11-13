Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation’s capital, officials said.

"During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck," said Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service's chief of communications, said in a statement.

"The offender immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units," Guglielmi continued. "There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service."

Our preliminary statement on the weapon discharge following a break-in to a Secret Service vehicle. Two to Three possible suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and a regional bulletin has been issued to supporting units. @DCPoliceDept are investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/lECykumT2s — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) November 13, 2023

Washington has seen a significant rise in the number of carjackings and car thefts this year. Police have reported more than 750 carjackings this year and more than 6,000 reports of stolen vehicles in the district. Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked near the Capitol last month by three armed assailants, who stole his car but didn't physically harm him.

Violent crime in Washington has also been on the rise this year, up more than 40% compared with last year. In February, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota was assaulted in her apartment building, suffering bruises while escaping serious injury.