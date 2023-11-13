COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Roofing & Home Improvements is being sued for allegedly failing to deliver services in the amount of $44,993.80.
This lawsuit comes from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and it spans over four consumers.
“Taking consumers’ money and not giving them what they paid for is the epitome of bad business," Yost said. “Ohioans don’t deserve it and we won’t tolerate it.”
Anthony Ryan, owner of Ryan Roofing & Home Improvements, allegedly accepted payment from customers or their insurance companies and then failed to deliver promised work. Ryan is accused of not issuing refunds or providing his clients with the legally mandated notice of consumers’ right to cancel their contracts.
Yost's lawsuit urges Ryan and his company to reimburse the affected costumers and pay all penalties.