ORLANDO, Fla. — Some owners of older Maitland homes are finding out they're having to pay thousands of dollars to connect to the city's sewer line.

Nearly 430 homes in the Dommerich Hills community are expected to be impacted as part of efforts to upgrade wastewater services and reduce pollution.

What You Need To Know The city of Maitland is now in Phase 2 of the Dommerich Hills Project. The project will upgrade wastewater services as well as improve street roadways



The neighborhood has homes with 60-year-old septic tanks that are no longer functional.The project makes residence convert to the city's sewer line at a cost over $4,000



City staff say this project impacts 430 homes. 79 homes have already been completed

City staff say because homes in the area were built longer than 60 years ago, septic tanks there are no longer functional and need to be removed.

The city is currently in phase two of the four-phase construction.

“This is an area that was built in the 60s and at that time each of the homes were built with two septic tanks,” said Maitland Public Information Officer Robert Sargent. “Maybe 10 years or more ago, it was decided among the residents they wanted to be a part of Maitland. And part of that agreement, the city talked to residents about providing sewer to those homes.”

But the project comes with a price.

For the next 18 months or so, Jeremy Udell and his wife will hear the sound of construction right outside their front door.

A reality he had no idea about before buying his home in the Dommerich Hills neighborhood.

“So, we discovered not only are we not on sewer, we’re on septic and we’re required to connect to sewer. So that was no fun,” said Udell.

Udell says the city reached out to them with two options: pay a total of $4,320 upfront or divide the payment over 10 years, which would go on a homeowner’s tax bill.

As a financial advisor and father to a five-month-old baby girl, Udell feels that being forced to convert to a sewer line regardless of how old someone’s septic tank is frustrating.

Not only do homeowners have to pay the $4,000, but they also have to find a contractor to hook them up to the city’s sewer line

Udell says that the city of Maitland has done a decent job of communicating with them about updates on the project, but feels forcing people into converting to a sewer line within a year was not the best way to go about it.

“I would recommend anyone who can’t come up with that $4,000 to spread it out and save $400 in change a year and put that on your tax bill going forward,” he said.

The city of Maitland says that people who decide to opt into the payment plan will not have to make a payment until 2025. However, this option means people would have a 6.5% interest rate.

The city of Maitland says this project also includes ways to reduce speeding and improve safety for pedestrians in the area.