WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service announced new tax brackets that could help millions of Americans hold on to more of their money.

On Thursday, the IRS announced it will boost the income threshold 5.4% for each bracket to account for inflation. This is down from last year where they expanded brackets by a record 7%.

The goal is that Americans who only receive a cost-of-living raise will benefit and be able to keep more of their money.

The new brackets will allow more of your money to be taxed at a lower percent. For example, the 10% tax bracket increased from $11,000 to $11,600 for single filers. It’s a common misconception that all of your taxable income gets taxed at one set percentage, but each tax rate is applied to income that falls within each bracket.

For example, a single filer that makes $45,000 a year would have some earnings taxed at 10%, while the rest taxed at 12%.

Standard deductions will also increase 5.4%, meaning tax payers could see more on their return. These new brackets won’t go into effect until next year and taxpayers won’t see the changes reflected until they file their 2024 taxes in 2025.

Americans can start filing their 2023 taxes Jan. 23, 2024.