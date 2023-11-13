On Saturday, House Republicans unveiled their convoluted two-pronged plan to keep the government funded — extending funding for some programs through mid-January and others through early February — in an effort to stave off a government shutdown and avoid, as Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., put it, “the absurd holiday-season omnibus tradition of massive, loaded up spending bills introduced right before the Christmas recess.”

But with a razor-thin majority in the House and some Republicans already coming out against Johnson’s plan, he may need to enlist the support of Democrats to get it over the finish line — a move that led to the ouster of his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, when Congress faced a shutdown deadline in September.

The plan put forward by Johnson does not include the demands of his conference — namely steep spending cuts and border security proposals — nor does it contain the funding requested by the Biden Administration to aid Israel or Ukraine. The proposed measure, known as a continuing resolution, or CR, extends government funding at current levels, another major sticking point for hardline conservatives, but it would give lawmakers in the House and Senate time to hash out an agreement on a full-year spending bill.

The plan faces a crucial test vote this week — and several members of the Republican conference have already come out against the proposal, leaving the path forward uncertain. According to a tally by Spectrum News, at least six Republicans have come out against the measure.

“I am opposed to the CR that has been proposed, because it contains no spending reductions, no border security, & no policy wins for the American people,” Virginia Rep. Bob Good wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Monday morning.

“The current short-term funding proposal includes a 1-year extension of the Farm Bill (no reform), status quo policies, and status quo funding levels,” wrote Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson on Saturday. “Disappointing is as polite as I can muster. I will be voting NO.”

“I will not support a status quo that fails to acknowledge fiscal irresponsibility, and changes absolutely nothing,” Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry wrote on social media on Monday.

“I ran for Congress to be part of the change, so let me go ahead and be that change,” said New York Rep. George Santos. “No more CR’s, it’s time to save America from runaway spending once and for all.”

Assuming all members of Congress are present — following the swearing-in Monday of Democrat Gabe Amo, who won a special election last week to represent Rhode Island in the House — Johnson can only lose the support of three Republicans.

Johnson on Sunday urged his fellow Republicans to support the CR, saying that it “delivers for the country” and positions the House GOP in the best way “to fight for fiscal responsibility, oversight, and meaningful policy changes.”

“Washington’s spending addiction cannot be broken overnight,” Johnson wrote on X, formerly Twitter. But I will not allow end of year megabus spending packages to continue under my leadership.”

The White House, meanwhile, panned Johnson’s plan as “unserious.”

“This proposal is just a recipe for more Republican chaos and more shutdowns—full stop,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Saturday, adding: “House Republicans need to stop wasting time on their own political divisions, do their jobs, and work in a bipartisan way to prevent a shutdown.”

But it’s possible that Democrats could end up supporting the measure, given the urgency to fund the government. At least one, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, who is mounting a long-shot primary bid against President Joe Biden, told NBC News and The Hill that he will back Johnson’s proposal.

And President Biden notably did not say that he would necessarily veto the measure should it reach his desk.

"I’m not going to make a judgment on what I’d veto and what I’d sign," the president said Monday, per the White House pool. "Let’s see what they come up with."

The Democratic-controlled Senate, meanwhile, will work to advance a CR of its own to try and avert a shutdown and finish its consideration of full-year spending bills.

“We are going to proceed in the Senate on a clean CR without gimmicks, without ladders,” Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

“It does worry me that the House process requires you to come back and deal with half the budget on one date and half the budget on another date,” Murphy continued. “That sounds to me a little bit of a recipe for failure. But I'm willing to listen to the case that they're making. I would much rather do what the Senate is doing – just pass a CR that keeps the entire government open to the same date."