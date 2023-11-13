APPLETON, Wis. — They say good things come in small packages. That’s especially true for a Fox Valley restaurant with a knack for attracting celebrities.

Cozzy Corner Restaurant in Appleton has a winning formula of serving simple southern food.

What You Need To Know Cozzy Corner is a family owned and operated restaurant that opened July 5, 2012



Owner Philip Bennett describes his dishes as "great comfort food"



Green Bay Packers players, visiting NFL athletes, Broadway and Hollywood stars flock to this Blues-themed restaurant

Philip Bennett has owned the place for 13 years. He said there’s one reason for his success.

“Great comfort food, simple as that,” Bennett said.

Bennett said his restaurant may be the only one in the Fox Valley serving frog legs and catfish.

“We use a different breading. We use different catfish filets that aren’t fatty, so we try to keep it good for the customer,” Bennett said.

Fried chicken and waffles are his best-selling dishes. Bennett said he learned that from one very special lady.

“My mom used to make us be right by the stove with her, so growing up at that younger age and cooking every day your life, really, you better learn something,” Bennett said through laughter.

Bennett’s dishes have captured the Fox Cities Magazine Golden Fork Award multiple times for “Best Homestyle Comfort Food.”

The food has also attracted celebrities from the sports and entertainment worlds.

That includes Green Bay Packers players De’Vondre Campbell and Caleb Jones, former Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, NFL division rival Chicago Bears players and some players from Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The restaurant has even attracted Broadway stars from the cast of Hamilton and actor Richard Thomas.

Customer Scot Pageo said he loves the southern cuisine, especially the Louisiana fries topped with red beans and sausage.

Pageo said he’s been coming to the Cozzy Corner for over decade because it feels like home.

“Oh my God. It’s amazing. Just great service, great food and unique food that you’re not going to find everywhere,” Pageo said.

Bennett said everything is made from scratch, which involves long hours and hard work. He said that hard work pays off when he sees customers leaving with a full belly and a smile.

“It makes me feel good. It makes you feel appreciated to know that people like your food that much that they’re willing to wait on it,” Bennett said.