ORLANDO, Fla. — Over the weekend, the Second Harvest Food Bank began their annual "Canstruction" display where they shine light on the issue of hunger.

It's part of Homelessness Awareness Week, as organizations throughout Florida are promoting food donations and home security before Thanksgiving.

What You Need To Know Canstruction Orlando, a massive display of canned food items set to be donated, is on display at ICON Park through Nov. 18



To donate online, head to FeedHopeNow.org

The massive display features thousands of non-perishable items which will be deconstructed at the end of the week and then donated to families in need.

As the holiday season looms, places like Second Harvest Food Bank are excited to see their initiative of giving back unfold.

"It's perfectly delicious things you can keep in the pantry," said the food bank's event specialist Veronica Mucha. "It's all going to go to an incredible family to feed during the holidays to come. So we're really excited for all the variety we're seeing in the foods."

The cause resonates strongly with residents, as more than 500,000 in the metro Orlando are facing food insecurity, according to the food bank.

"It's just a blessing to have someone put a smile on our face," said Orlando resident Warren Favors.

The Canstruction's theme this year is "Iconic Florida," and is on display at ICON Park through Nov. 18.

