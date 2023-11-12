TAMPA, Fla. — People are constantly on the move, whether that be relocating to a different state or finding a better place within the state.

Florida ranks number one in total net migration, according to the U.S. census. To help make that move easier, Good Greek Moving & Storage has opened its fourth location in Plant City, bringing hundreds of jobs to the area.

Owner and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage Spero Georgedakis, says “I’m a son of Greek immigrants, that’s why hiring people from other countries is normal for us. It’s how my family got started, how I got started, and we want to give everyone the same opportunity.”

According to Good Greek Moving & Storage, more than half of their employees are immigrants.

Box by box, David Alarcon Santana is moving through his day, helping customers move to their new home.

He says, “With care these things are fragile, and our clients like that we are careful with their belongings.”

It’s been nearly four months since Santana started working for Good Greek Moving & Storage.

An opportunity he says he couldn’t pass up, especially after leaving Cuba a year ago.

“For me being here has been a little difficult especially as I looked for a job because when I was in Cuba, I didn’t do anything like this, I used to work in athletics,” he shared.

Most days he’s up before the sun is out. Despite the long days, Santana says he’s grateful for this opportunity.

Prior to this, he worked in construction and says it was a struggle financially.

“It has been very important to me because it has given me the economic security for my family and I. I have had the stability here and the best coworkers,” said Santana.

Stability is one of the reasons he came to the U.S.

“I had to leave Cuba because of its economic, political, and social situation, and I wanted to give a better future to my kids and family that came with me,“ he says.

Helping people move from one place to another isn’t just a job for him. It’s something he understands in a unique way.

He says, “Don’t be afraid of the language, here many Latinos work with me and little by little we get adjusted and even start learning the language.”

As he lends a helping hand to others, he’s thankful for those who have helped him in this new place that he now calls home.

The Good Greek Moving & Storage officials says they’ve also rolled out Hispanic branding to make it more inclusive for the Spanish speaking community.