TAMPA, Fla. — An overhaul of Tampa’s micro-mobility program could increase the number of electric scooters, bikes, and docking locations.

Tampa’s pilot program for electric bikes and scooters, which began in 2019, will conclude next week. The city plans to introduce a new and improved version of the program with a new vendor.

What You Need To Know The City of Tampa is looking to resolve its contract with e-scooter companies like Lime and Bird



The city has implemented new measures to address poor user etiquette regarding shared scooters



Spin, which was a part of Tampa’s pilot program, will continue operating. Additionally, a new company called Helbiz will be joining the program with 4,000 new scooters



Riders not returning a scooter to a docking location will be fined by the city

During her visit to Tampa, Carol Perdomo’s rented electric bike malfunctioned and locked up in the middle of her trip.

“We were at Channelside eating and since we were not in the zone, it stopped,” she said.

A technician assisted her at an e-bike docking station, and Perdomo said it was the only hiccup in her trip.

“It has been great, except for this one minor issue,” she said.

Perdomo's is one of the many issues that the city of Tampa is looking to resolve in its contracts with e-scooter companies like Lime and Bird. City officials say they plan to terminate the contract with these companies, but Spin, which was a part of Tampa’s pilot program, will continue operating.

Additionally, a new company called Helbiz will be joining the program.

The city has announced its plan to expand its electric micro-mobility program by adding 4,000 e-scooters and bikes across Tampa. The initiative aims to tackle the issue of rogue scooters, which have been found abandoned in the middle of sidewalks and even in the river.

“People dump them on corners and sometimes the wheels look like they are twisted,” said Teresa Fernandez. “They really don’t take care of them and it’s such a great way to get around. It’s so nice we have it in the city. Say you want to go to one end of downtown. It’s nice to have a scooter or bike option.”

The city has implemented new measures to address poor user etiquette regarding shared scooters. Riders not returning a scooter to a docking location will be fined by the city. Additionally, the city plans to offer a reward for the return of rogue vehicles. All vendors will be held accountable under this new deal, which requires them to address customer concerns within 24 hours.

The city’s plans for its electric vehicle program are being evaluated, but Teresa and Carol believe that any change is a step in the right direction. The city has announced that the new electric scooter program will be launched after it is approved by the council in their meeting next week.