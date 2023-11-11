HOUSTON — Multiple people have died in a downtown Houston car crash early Saturday morning, police say. The Houston Police Department is investigating the crash.

Among the deceased is former NFL cornerback and University of Houston star D.J. Hayden, The Associated Press reported.

Reports say that the driver of an SUV was traveling near Fannin and Pierce around 2 a.m. But as the SUV made it to the intersection, another driver sped through the red light. Both drivers lost control, flipping the SUV and killing four people at the scene.

According to police, four others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. However, two died from their injuries.

Five men and one woman died in the crash. One of the victims was the driver at fault, officers say. A homeless man was also reported to have died.

A female survivor of the crash has life-threatening injuries.

Hayden, 33, was born in Houston and starred at the University of Houston, according to his profile page on ESPN.com. A first-round draft pick in 2013, he played in eight seasons through 2020 for the Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

“D.J.’s courage, perseverance, and dedication to his teammates will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him,” the Raiders, now based in Las Vegas, said Saturday in a statement. “The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with D.J.'s loved ones at this time.”

In 2012, Hayden survived and later recovered from a near-death tear to a major vein by his heart after he and a teammate collided during practice, requiring emergency surgery.

Houston police held a media briefing to share information.