ORLANDO, Fla. — This year’s theme for the Orlando Veterans Day Parade is about recognizing the role military families play in supporting service members who are transitioning back to civilian life.

For Kimberly Outlaw, waving the American Flag is an opportunity to honor her father’s legacy. He died 31 years ago.

“He served in World War II and every day of my life he let me know that I have something to be proud of,” said Outlaw.

But while he’s no longer by her side, the message of unity and resilience empowers her to remember what her father fought for.

“We want to convey the message that we are the most veteran-friendly city in all of America,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. “We have a Veterans Advisory Council that helps us to make decisions on how to go about that.”

Outlaw says events like this remind her to always be grateful for those who serve our country.

“It doesn’t hit me hard. But this year was a tearful, tearful year. I just miss him, I love him — love all the vets and so anytime I see an officer, I say to them, ‘Thank you for your service,’” she said.