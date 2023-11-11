ORLANDO, Fla. — With numerous events scheduled, it is going to be a busy weekend in downtown Orlando.

What You Need To Know With numerous events happening in Orlando over Veterans Day weekend, traffic is expected to be bad





The Electric Daisy Carnival is expected to draw in nearly 100,000 people



City officials warn that garages are expected to sell out early, and roads will be closed periodically

The Orlando Magic host the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday at Amway; there’s a full slate of shows happening at the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center; concerts are being held downtown; the Veterans Day parade is taking place; and the Electric Daisy Carnival is being held at Tinker Field.

Officials say the EDC is expected to bring in nearly 100,000 people over the three-day event.

City of Orlando leaders say with a busy slate this weekend, road closures in the area will change periodically.

Mike Loyd drives a pedicab in Downtown Orlando and has been for the past five years.

He says the past couple of years, when downtown has a slate like this, traffic gets gridlocked.

“The easiest thing for me to do is go through a parking lot,” Loyd said. “Another way I can do it is, hopefully, if I see a back street, maybe like a back alley, that’s another way I can get through streets.”

Scooters and bike share are spread out throughout downtown, but still people are being proactive. Officials say they also recommend making reservations at parking garages, where possible.