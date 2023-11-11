MADISON, Wis. — Saturday was the last day outdoors for the Dane County Farmers’ Market this season.

It will move inside the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center for the rest of the year on Nov. 18, before moving to the Carver Feed Mill in January.

Some customers were sad to see it leave Capitol Square for the year.

“Very very sad; definitely had to come by and get one last go,” said Olivia Voss, a regular Farmers’ Market customer.

For Tricia Bross, a farmer and owner of Luna Circle Farm in Rio, Saturday marked the end of her 34th year at the market. She said it was bittersweet.

“It's been not the best year, but also not the worst year,” Bross said.

Bross grows all kinds of produce, from greens to garlic. But she said this summer’s difficult weather conditions constantly threw her for a loop.

“Every year, there's a different challenge,” Bross said. “Too much rain, not enough rain. This year, we had like super hot weather when we were trying to set out baby tender plants. And then that was dry. So, they were burning up.”

It often left her with less product to sell.

“I felt like I went through the whole month of July without enough produce to come to market,” Bross said. “I did come to market. But I should have had a lot more than I did.”

Bross was able to adapt in some ways by changing up her process, and modifying the way she grows things. After Saturday, she’ll head home to finish out this year before she begins to plan for next year.

“I have a lot to do to keep me busy and then I'll be starting seeds in February,” Bross said. “So, it's not that long of a break.”

Despite all the difficulty, she said she’s grateful for how the community has shown up.

“We have good support at this market,” Bross said. “It’s a great market; the community comes out.”