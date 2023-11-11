TREVOR, Wis. — When you run a charitable organization in a rural area, you have to be prepared to do it all. It’s something Sharon Pomaville and her team of volunteers at The Sharing Center know all too well.

They provide food, clothing and a plethora of social services to people in rural western Kenosha County.

What You Need To Know The Sharing Center is seeing increased demand for services



November and December are key months for fundraising



The Sharing Center takes to social media to remind people about Giving Tuesday

Pomaville serves as the organization’s executive director. Over the past two years, she has seen more people reaching out for services as the cost of food has increased at the supermarket.

In addition, the holiday season is the busiest time of year for The Sharing Center. Pomaville said demand for food often goes up more than 50% in November and December.

Now, even at a busy time of year, Pomaville said she has to look toward fundraising at a time when charitable giving is top of mind.

“Our community is most generous in the months of October through December, so we really make a very concerted effort to make sure we reach out to as many people as we possibly can during that time,” said Pomaville.

While Pomaville said the community is very generous, running a charity in a small community like Trevor comes with challenges. They have a smaller pool of local donors to draw from compared to if they were located in nearby Kenosha or Racine.

The Sharing Center makes a big push for donations on Giving Tuesday, a day where people nationwide are encouraged to donate to their favorite charities.

“We do a lot on social media, special mailers, a lot of public awareness about why Giving Tuesday,” said Pomaville. “The good part about it is a lot of organizations or funders will match whatever donations were made that day, so it is a way for families who want to donate to be able to double their money.”

Pomaville said the majority of the donations they receive are now made online rather than in person. It is why she plans to take to social media to remind people to consider donating.

Giving Tuesday 2023 will be held on Nov. 28.