ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yandy Díaz on Thursday night was named the recipient of the AL Silver Slugger Award at first base.
Díaz is the first Rays hitter to win a Silver Slugger Award since OF Carl Crawford in 2010 and is the fourth player in franchise history to earn the honor, along with 3B Evan Longoria (2009) and 1B Carlos Peña (2007).
The Silver Slugger Award is the top offensive honor in Major League Baseball, with the season’s best players at each position selected in a vote by MLB managers and coaches in their respective leagues.
Díaz, 32, became the first player in Rays history to win an AL batting title, with a club-record .330 batting average. He also earned his first career All-Star selection after being voted an AL starter at first base.
He established career highs in nearly every offensive category, including hits (173), doubles (35), home runs (22), RBI (78), runs scored (95), batting average (.330), slugging pct. (.522) and OPS (.932).