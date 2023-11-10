Leaning full-force into the significance South Carolina held for President Joe Biden’s White House bid in 2020, Vice President Kamala Harris and South Carolina Democratic Rep. James Clyburn on Friday officially put the Biden-Harris ticket on the state’s 2024 primary ballot. This election, the Palmetto State will also hold the coveted first-in-the-nation primary slot on the Democratic side.

“It was South Carolina that created the path to the White House for Joe Biden and me, South Carolina who understood and believed in the promise of America,” Harris said at the South Carolina Democratic Party headquarters Friday morning.

The vice president made the trip down to Columbia, South Carolina, to file the necessary paperwork, presenting it to the South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Christale Spain and telling supporters the Biden administration has “done a number of things that have been transformational for our country because of the work of the folks here in South Carolina.”

Although a ruby-red stronghold overall, South Carolina played an impactful role in securing Biden as the Democratic party’s presidential nominee in 2020. The now-president himself declared his campaign “very much alive” after a victory in the state’s 2020 primary following underwhelming performances in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

The turn of the tide for Biden in the Palmetto State in 2020 led to the effort – spearheaded by the president himself – to shake up the Democratic National Committee’s primary calendar in 2024. The party ultimately chose the state to lead off its nominating contests next year, a move meant to prioritize diversity and empower voters critical to its base.

“To be here today and to just for a moment, appreciate this moment in the context of history: first in the nation,” Harris said on Friday.

South Carolina’s rise to the No. 1 slot meant Iowa was bumped as the first caucus and New Hampshire as the first primary – spots the two states have held for years – leading to significant controversy in the Granite State. New Hampshire officials are proceeding with holding their nominating contest out of line with the DNC’s schedule. As a result, Biden did not file in the state and won’t appear on its primary ballot.

Meanwhile, the vice president on Friday ticked off several of the administration’s accomplishments, including capping the cost of insulin and expanding access to broadband, before turning to the issue she often takes the lead on: preserving what she calls fundamental freedoms.

“It is time that we then show them that we understand that the American people do believe in the foundational ideals of our country, which include the freedom of a woman to make decisions about her own body and not have her government tell her what to do," she said. "The freedom of our young people in particular to be free of the fear of violence and the need for reasonable gun safety laws. The freedom of people to be able to love who they love proudly and without judgment."

The Biden-Harris campaign’s official registration in South Carolina comes during a week in which a set of dismal polls for the incumbent president from The New York Times and Siena College as well as CNN had Washington buzzing. The surveys showed Biden trailing former President Donald Trump overall and in most key battleground states.

The president himself pushed back on the focus on such numbers when leaving the White House to head to Illinois on Thursday, telling reporters “No, I don’t,” when asked if he believes he is truly trailing in swing states.

“Ten polls – eight of them, I’m beating him in those places. Eight of them. You guys only do two – CNN and New York Times. Check it out. Check it out. We’ll get you a copy of all those other polls,” he said Thursday.

Walking out of the South Carolina Democratic Party headquarters on Friday, the vice president was asked to predict how the Biden-Harris ticket would do in South Carolina next year: “We will win,” she said.