HONOLULU — The 14-year-old Trump International Hotel Waikiki is being rebranded as Wakea Waikiki Beach with a “monumental transformation” soon to be underway, according to developer and front desk owner Irongate and new designated manager LXR Hotels and Resorts.

What You Need To Know LXR, one of Hilton’s three luxury brands, will take over management of the hotel in February 2024



The 38-story, 462-unit residence property sold more than $700 million in residences in a single day in 2006. The tower officially opened in November 2009



The hotel will undergo a comprehensive interior architecture and design renovation by Bryan O’Sullivan Studio, set to begin in 2025



Waiolu and Yo Café and will be “reconceptualized” and the ground-floor restaurant will be taken over by “an internationally acclaimed restauranteur and chef"

In separate news releases issued on Friday, Irongate and Trump Hotels announced what Trump Hotels termed a “significant buyout” of hotel management and license agreements for the hotel.

“Since opening, we have achieved some of the highest (average daily rates) in Waikiki year after year, we were the only Forbes “five-star” property on the island of Oahu for 8 years and were consistently ranked in the top 3 Waikiki hotels on Trip Advisor,” said Trump Organization executive vice president Eric Trump in a statement. “It has been an honor to work with the team at Irongate and we would like to thank (Irongate chair and chief executive officer) Jason Grosfeld for his dedication and professionalism. We wish them all the best as they bring this property to its next phase.”

Changes are also in store for the hotel’s restaurant offerings. According to the Irongate release, Waiolu and Yo Café and will be “reconceptualized” and the ground-floor restaurant will be taken over by “an internationally acclaimed restauranteur and chef.”

“We are thrilled to spearhead the revival of what I have always felt to be the ‘grand dame’ of Waikiki with its timeless architecture and unobstructed views,” Grosfeld said in a statement released Friday.

Greg Hartmann, Hilton’s senior vice president for luxury and mixed-use development, noted Hawaii’s role in Hilton’s history and growth strategy in the Pacific.

“The signing of Wākea Waikiki Beach complements our Hawaiian luxury portfolio and ensures we continue to meet the needs of our ever-evolving guests in destinations where they choose to be,” he said. “We are excited about this new era for the resort and look forward to building upon its award-winning reputation.”

Michael Tsai covers local and state politics for Spectrum News Hawaii. He can be reached at michael.tsai@charter.com.