MADISON, Wis. — Microsoft plans to expand its data center footprint in Mount Pleasant and invest billions of dollars into the project, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday.

Microsoft said it also plans to construct data centers in Mount Pleasant’s Tax Incremental District off Interstate 94. Microsoft said it will purchase portions of the district known as Area 2 and all of Areas 3, pending an agreement with Village of Mount Pleasant and Racine County. Microsoft’s total expansion would comprise 1,030 acres





“We are thrilled to see a global powerhouse like Microsoft continue to see the value and benefit of growing their operations here in Wisconsin and the booming Southeast region of our state,” said Evers. “We are also especially grateful for the collaboration of the many local partners that helped make this significant announcement possible. Microsoft’s injection of billions of dollars to expand its operations in Mount Pleasant will have a positive impact that will be felt in the region and across our state for years, and I cannot wait for this partnership to continue to strengthen and develop as this effort moves forward.”

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced it will invest $1 billion to construct data centers in Mount Pleasant.

“The addition of Microsoft to our state’s portfolio of blue-chip companies is a huge win for Wisconsin,” said Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “The data center they are building in Mount Pleasant represents an amazing opportunity for our entire state.”

Evers signed bipartisan legislation as part of the 2023-25 biennial budget “to put the state in a more competitive position for data center investments.”

Evers said the state’s recent designation as a Regional Tech Hub impacted Microsoft’s decision to invest in the Badger State. Microsoft said it plans to continually invest in the state to support it and develop it as a focal point for cloud computing.

“Wisconsin’s strengths in workforce, infrastructure and educational opportunities make it a great place for Microsoft to invest and grow our cloud services. We thank the Governor for his leadership and look forward to continuing to bring positive economic impact to the state and its residents,” said Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith.

The agreements for the proposal will be introduced to the Mount Pleasant Village Board on Nov. 13 and to the Racine County Board on Nov. 14. However, no votes will take place on those dates.

On Nov. 27 and 28, the Village Board and the Racine Board will consider the agreements. If approved, land transfers would take place at the end of the year.