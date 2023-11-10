One year ago, Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s East Coast, devastating areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian just weeks before.
What You Need To Know
- Hurricane Nicole swept through the area after Hurricane Ian last year
- For Florida's east coast, much of the damage consisted of beach erosion
- A project is underway to fix the issue on the Space Coast
Most of the damage to the Space Coast involved severe beach erosion, as major storm surge ripped tons of sand away from the coastline.
As frequent beach walkers, Adina Box of Merritt Island and her mom, Ginger Richards, have seen the damage remaining on Satellite Beach every time they go out.
“Definitely walk the beach a lot, like to come out here, it’s definitely changed, a lot of erosion, you can see the cut ins here,” Box said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is about to begin a nearly $50 million rehab project that will run from Patrick Space Force Base to Spessard Holland Beach Park in Melbourne Beach — a nearly 12 mile stretch.
The project will replace 1.1 million cubic yards of sand in these critically eroded areas.
The project is set to begin in late November and go through April of 2024.