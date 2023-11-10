CLEVELAND — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Frito-Lay issued a voluntary recall Thursday of 16,100 bags of its 6 ¼ oz. Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps.

Frito-Lay said the recall is because the bags may contain "undeclared milk ingredients" because of the unintended presence of caramel seasoned chips. It came from a consumer complaint, as people with a milk-related allergy could get a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction, the FDA said. No allergic reactions have been reported so far.

The FDA said these bags could have been purchased as early as Sept. 13, 2023. The product was shipped to numerous states, including: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The recall is just for the 6 ¼ oz. Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps; no other sizes, flavors or variety packs are included. The "Must Use By" date on the chips are March 12, 2024.

FDA urged consumers to discard the product if they have it.