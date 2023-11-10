MADISON, Wis. — One of Wisconsin’s leading construction companies, DC Materials, is not just focused on constructing quality commercial buildings. It’s also creating meaningful jobs.

Chris Tatge, the founder of Dynamic Construction and DC Materials, started as a carpenter right out of high school.

“I spent about the first 20 years wearing a tool belt every day,” Tatge said about his early days in the trade.

Fast forward to today and Tatge has transformed his small business into a construction powerhouse that provides lumber and labor to the industry.

“We’ve grown 1,100% in the last three years,” he said.

He’s turned the company into both the fastest-growing lumber supplier and the largest framing contractor in the state.

DC Materials Project Manager Dan Juderjahn said the company’s unique model makes the work more efficient.

“It just makes everything run smoothly,” Juderjahn said.

DC Materials is also getting national recognition. It was recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the year 2023 by prestigious Inc. 5000.

Currently, the company is expanding its Stoughton headquarters.

“Years ago, I used to dream about owning my own lumber yard, and now it’s finally coming to fruition,” Tatge said.

Along with growth comes opportunities for employee career advancement.

“With construction, people are willing to give you as much responsibility as you’re able to handle,” Tatge said. “The only thing that really limits someone out here is themselves.”

And with big projects — such as half of Dane County’s new apartment complexes — under its belt, DC Materials is looking to hire more workers.

“If this kind of work is something you could see yourself getting into, there are unlimited opportunities,” Tatge said.

For more information on the job opportunities at DC Materials visit the company website, here.