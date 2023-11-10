CLEVELAND — For the 17th time, the city of Cleveland has unveiled plans to develop the lakefront by the Browns stadium.

What You Need To Know Cleveland has unveiled plans to develop the lakefront by Browns stadium





Since 1903, the city has put forward 17 plans with various methods of reaching the water



This plan would rely on a land bridge to connect Mall C to the waterfront, where residents could enjoy a sandy beach area and a park, restaurants, sports courts, exercise paths and more The city doesn't yet have a price estimate for the project

Many are skeptical it will be seen through, as past attempts weren’t completed.

Nevertheless, leaders working on this plan remain optimistic this time will be different.

As the city’s planning director, Joyce Huang has played a large role in creating the plan to develop Cleveland’s North Coast Harbor, which she said has been a long time coming.

“We officially started planning it since 1903,” Huang said. “So, it’s been over a hundred years, but we really feel like this time is different.”

Since 1903, the city has put forward 17 plans with various methods of reaching the water.

In October, they unveiled the latest one, which they said is 60% complete, as they continue seeking community feedback.

“The master plan is really looking at what we’ll do on the lakefront once our connection is made,” Huang said.

The connection she’s referring to is the North Coast Connector plan to build a land bridge connecting downtown to the waterfront.

The concept has been in recent plans, getting mixed reviews from residents, some of whom believe it will be too costly.

Currently, a highway divides the lakefront area from downtown, limiting people’s ability to access the water.

“On top of Mall C up there, you’d just be looking across, but not able to actually walk or bike or roll across,” Huang said. “So, our goal is that we’d connect this section all the way over here so we can actually access the lakefront.”

Huang said the city is working to tie in plans for renovations at the Rock Hall and Browns stadium as well.

“We anticipate that all these different projects are going to come together and make one really great lakefront experience,” she said.

But to have that experience, residents need access to the water, and as of now, there’s no real place to do that in the area.

A 20-acre, city-owned parking lot, about the size of Edgewater Beach, sits right on the water, largely unused.

Huang said her role has been to listen to the community about how to best utilize that space.

“Our goal is to really see this become more active on a day-to-day basis,” she said. “So, we want to see people here every day of the year, whether it’s summer or winter time.”

Their plan involves creating a sandy beach, walking paths, sports courts, a splash pad, restaurants and more.

One element Huang is especially excited about is branding the area as “Cleveland’s Front Porch.”

“So, we’re going to develop 10 to 20 front porches that are almost going to be like little cabanas where you and your family can hang out and be a part of what’s happening all around you, but at the same time, have a little bit more of your space," she said. "We feel like that’s definitely a flavor of Cleveland.”

Huang said the city doesn’t have an estimate for the cost of the projects yet.

However, she said they’ve already been working to connect with state representatives for support on the project and have plans to apply for federal grants as well.

“We’re also prepared to make sure we can match that locally, so we’re coming up with some strategies on how to pay for the infrastructure as well as the overall park estimate,” she said.

Despite some skepticism from residents, Huang is confident the plan will be seen through, something she’s looking forward to as a resident as well as city planner.

“I’m personally looking forward to when it’s all completed because I know my family will be here,” she said.

Huang said she’s hopeful the project will be complete in 10 years.