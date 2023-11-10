The Big Ten Conference announced Friday that the University of Michigan has violated conduct for in-person scouting over many years.

As a result, the conference has suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of 2023, effective immediately. Harbaugh can still attend practices and other football activities but can't be present at the game venue on game days.

What You Need To Know The Big Ten Conference announced Friday that the University of Michigan has violated conduct for in-person scouting over many years. As a result, the conference has suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of 2023, effective immediately



Harbaugh can still attend practices and other football activities but can't be present at the game venue on game days



Last week, the sign-stealing scheme led to the firing of one of Harbaugh's staffers, Connor Stalions There are clear NCAA rules against in-person advanced scouting of opponents during the season that were put in place decades ago

“The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials," the Big Ten wrote in a press release.

The Big Ten added the in-person scouting has given the school an unfair competitive advantage that "compromised the integrity of competition."

Harbaugh was disciplined by the conference less than 24 hours before the Wolverines play at No. 9 Penn State in their toughest matchup of the season so far. His team (9-0) has a shot to win a third straight Big Ten title and the school's first national championship since 1997.

Michigan's plane landed in Pennsylvania shortly before the announcement. It issued a statement ridiculing the decision.

“Like all members of the Big Ten Conference, we are entitled to a fair, deliberate, and thoughtful process to determine the full set of facts before a judgment is rendered," the school said. "Today’s action by Commissioner Tony Petitti disregards the conference’s own handbook, violates basic tenets of due process, and sets an untenable precedent of assessing penalties before an investigation has been completed.”

Harbaugh has denied any knowledge of an improper scouting scheme in his program. Michigan warned earlier this week that it was prepared to take possible legal action if the conference punished the program before a full investigation; the NCAA and the Big Ten are both looking into the claims.

Getting a court order could prove difficult before Saturday's game; Friday is the recognized federal holiday for Veteran’s Day and courts were closed and Michigan noted that in its response.

“To ensure fairness in the process, we intend to seek a court order, together with Coach Harbaugh, preventing this disciplinary action from taking effect,” it said.

Last week, the sign-stealing scheme led to the firing of one of Harbaugh's staffers, Connor Stalions.

Stalions was hired in 2022 as an off-field analyst, according to the University of Michigan. A few weeks ago on Oct. 20, Stalions was suspended with pay during the investigation. The investigation allegedly found videos, documents and plans for the Wolverines to scout opponents.

Photos also circulated on social media suggesting Stalions has been on Chippewas' sideline during the Sept. 1 game.

Multiple Big Ten schools found records of tickets purchased in the Stalions’ name to their games and surveillance video of the people sitting in those seats pointing cell phones toward the field.

There are clear NCAA rules against in-person advanced scouting of opponents during the season that were put in place decades ago. The NCAA also bans the use of electronic equipment to record another team's signals.

However, there are no NCAA or Big Ten rules against football teams attempting to decipher each other's play calling signs during the game when they square off.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.