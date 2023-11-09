BRANDON, Fla. — Two Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies are seriously injured after responding to a service call Thursday morning, officials with the sheriff's office said.
Officials said HCSO received a call from a woman stating that her son was in a mental health crisis at their home in Brandon. At some point, the two deputies responding to the call were struck by a vehicle.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is on the way to the scene and will provide further updates when available.
This is a breaking news story. Check back with Spectrum Bay News 9 for additional updates.