ORLANDO, Fla. — A letter to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer that is attributed to a group of survivors from the Pulse nightclub mass shooting and families of victims includes recommendations for use of the site.

The city of Orlando last month purchased the land on which the nightclub stands from owners Barbara and Rosario Poma for $2 million.

The letter outlined what it said are ways family members and survivors would like to help and said they want a permanent memorial built on the site.

The letter also said:

Family members and survivors said they would like to actively participate in all phases of planning and construction of the memorial

The onePULSE Foundation should not be included in design plans and operations after completion

The city should own and operate the memorial site after construction is completed

The city should address allegations of safety and code violations at Pulse as of the night of the shooting

In response to a question about the letter, Dyer issued a statement that said: "The city is committed to taking a thoughtful, collaborative approach to understand the history of the effort to create a memorial up until this point and working with the victims' families and survivors to ensure there is a memorial at the Pulse site that honors the victims, those impacted by the tragedy and pays tribute to the resiliency of Orlando."