West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat in a deep-red state who proved to be a pivotal vote – and, occasionally, a frustrating foil – on much of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda, says he's not running for reelection in 2024.

"I've made one of the toughest decisions of my life and decided that I will not be running for reelection to the United States Senate," Manchin said in a video announcement.

To the West Virginians who have put their trust in me and fought side by side to make our state better – it has been an honor of my life to serve you. Thank you. My statement on my political future: pic.twitter.com/dz8JuXAyTL — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) November 9, 2023

The centrist Democrat, who has been flirting with the possibility of a third-party presidential run, said he will be "traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle."

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a popular figure in the state who once belonged to the Democratic Party, announced he's running for the Republican nomination to represent the Mountain State in the Senate, which would have made for a tough matchup even for the formidable Manchin.

Manchin's decision makes the 2024 Senate map a much tougher pill for Democrats to swallow. Democrats are on the defensive in Republican-leaning states like Montana and Ohio and in key states President Biden narrowly won, like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan, with very few, if any, potential pickup opportunities.

