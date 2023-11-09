More than 100 Democratic lawmakers—led by the party's second-highest ranking senator, Dick Durbin of Illinois—are calling on President Joe Biden to ensure Palestinians in the U.S. are not forced to return to the war-torn region as Israeli forces battle Hamas militants inside the Gaza Strip.

“In light of ongoing armed conflict, Palestinians already in the United States should not be forced to return to the Palestinian territories, consistent with President Biden’s stated commitment to protecting Palestinian civilians,” a letter sent to Biden from the lawmakers read.

What You Need To Know More than 100 Democratic lawmakers including the party’s second-highest ranking Senator Dick Durbin are calling on President Joe Biden to ensure Palestinians in the U.S. are not forced to return to the war-torn region Specifically, the Democratic lawmakers from both chambers of Congress urged the president to designate Gaza and the West Bank for Temporary Protected Status or Deferred Enforced Departure The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says more than 10,000 Palestinians have died since the start of the war but the White House will not confirm the death toll

Specifically, the Democratic lawmakers from both chambers of Congress urged the president to designate Gaza and the West Bank for Temporary Protected Status or Deferred Enforced Departure, both of which would grant citizens of the Palestinian territories who are already in the U.S. provisional residency. They would be allowed to remain and work in America temporarily while their home regions are considered too dangerous to return to.

In the letter, the lawmakers pointed out the U.S. has recommended American citizens not to travel to Gaza due to “terrorism, civil unrest, and armed conflict,” and has advised citizens to “reconsider” travel to the West Bank.

“Providing TPS and/or authorizing DED would protect Palestinians in the United States from being forced to return to these clearly dangerous conditions,” the group wrote.

More than a month has passed since Hamas, the militant party ruling Gaza, attacked Israel, leaving more than 1,400 Israelis dead. Now, civilians in Gaza are facing a severe lack of food, water and medicine. The Democrats cited the lack of supplies and the rising death toll in the territory to make their case for the new designations.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says more than 10,000 Palestinians have died since the start of the war. The White House will not confirm the death toll, with National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby telling reporters this week he does not believe taking the “Ministry of Health's numbers at face value is wise.”

The president, as recently as Thursday morning, has rejected calls for a full ceasefire as he has sought to balance emphasizing Israel’s right and obligation to defend itself while also calling for the protection of civilians in the Gaza Strip, including pleas for more trucks carrying aid to make their way into the territory. Durbin was the first senator to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, but specified it must start with the release of hostages.

On Thursday, the U.S. said Israel agreed to implement daily humanitarian pauses in the fighting to allow civilians to move and seek aid.

The war has also been the source of rifts within the Democratic party with more than 20 in the lower chamber joining with Republicans in voting to censure Rep. Rishida Tlaib, D-Mich., the only Palestinian American in Congress, for comments regarding the war.

For their part, some leading Republicans—including former President Donald Trump and others vying for the GOP presidential nomination—have called to bar entry to the U.S. for Palestinians attempting to escape the war in Gaza.

Last month, while campaigning in Iowa, Trump threatened to expand a travel ban on Muslims that he issued through an executive order during his presidency. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the U.S. should not take in any Palestinian refugees trying to leave Gaza because, he insisted, they “are all antisemitic.”

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor, has emphasized that America has “always been sympathetic to the fact that you can separate civilians from terrorists,” which prompted DeSantis’s super PAC to attack Haley on the issue.

The request, signed by just over 100 lawmakers, is led by Durbin, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, which oversees immigration policy. It is also signed by Sens. Jack Reed, who leads the Armed Services Committee, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont. About 70 House Democrats signed, including Reps. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and Jan Schakowsky of Illinois.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.