At Hillside Farms, the Newton family has an exceptional view of the fall foliage where their cattle, hogs, chickens and turkeys roam in wide-open pastures covering more than 200 acres.

Married couple Alexa and Jacob Newton run the fifth-generation farm and pride themselves on maintaining a connection to the animals they raise.

“Our holiday birds are raised on pasture, we get them around August and then we’ll process them here on the farm,” Alexa Newton said.

The Newtons value the interactions they have with the animals before they are butchered.

“As both caretakers and processors, we feel responsibility for the animal so when we’re able to harvest on them it makes it a much more spiritual interaction and then we feel that interaction with our direct-to-consumer customers,” Jacob Newton said.

They offer pick-up at their farm in Truxton for local customers, or they will bring the birds to the CNY Regional Market on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving.

“We feed our birds non-GMO poultry grower and then they’re moving every day to fresh pasture so they’re interacting with the soil and grazing on grass, bugs, and insects that are on the land,” Jacob Newton said.

The poultry industry in the U.S. is largely controlled by three major companies, so feeding their birds on pasture helps them control input costs, he said. They have been able to increase the number of turkeys they sell each year because of that process.

“Last year we sold 50 turkeys and this year we’re doing roughly 100, so it has allowed us to grow as a business, and then environmentally, getting them out on the land and interacting as they would in nature,” he said.

Local produce

Plum and Mule Market in Syracuse, operated by Leah DeRosa and Mark Pawliw, will have local turkeys, produce and more available through their online farmer’s market.

“We have lots of different vegetables and meats if you don’t do turkey. We also offer some vegan products,” Pawliw said.

The market will also have honey, maple syrup, cheeses, cream, eggs and other New York state products for holiday feasts.

Wine

The Communion in downtown Syracuse, owned and operated by sommelier Cha McCoy, has a variety of different wines to pair with a Thanksgiving meal.

McCoy recommends a medium body wine for Thanksgiving because it can be paired with the variety of flavors that come with different dishes.

“When we talk about weight, the same way water would sit on your tongue or in your mouth versus cream or milk. Light body would be closer to water, and cream and milk would be closer to full body so if that’s the spectrum. We want something in the middle,” McCoy said.

For red wine, McCoy recommends pinot noir or gamay.

“I’m excited about one of our gamays that are from a Native American winemaker that we’re showcasing,” McCoy said of Tara Gomez and her wife Miereia, who own and operate Camins 2 Dreams, a winery based in California.

While The Communion carries wine from many different regions, they have a plethora of local wines available, too.

McCoy said the Hammondsport-based Living Roots Vidal wine would pair nicely with apple pie. Another local wine they carry is the Gewurztraminer from Lamoreaux Landing in Lodi.

“We have both their dry and off dry. It’s just an expressive grape so something a little bit more pronounced but not as heavy or visceral as what you would get from that Vidal,” McCoy said. “That would be best for someone who is normally the Moscato drinker.”

The Communion will be open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. leading up to Thanksgiving. Additionally, they will offer a class on Nov. 12 with the Curd Nerd on how to build a cheeseboard, and McCoy will discuss wine and cheese pairings.

TURKEY

Hillside Farms – Truxton

Products: Pasture-raised turkeys available into early November.

How to purchase: Email jdnewton07@gmail.com to reserve a bird. There is a limited quantity so reach out as soon as possible.

Price: $5 per pound

Bluebird Dream Farm – 5948 Sycamore Creek Dr., Trumansburg

Products: Certified organic turkeys ranging from nine to 13 pounds available Nov. 15-21.

How to purchase: Online on their website, call or email.

Price: $8 per pound, a $20 deposit required to reserve each turkey. They offer delivery for $10 within Trumansburg plus $1 per mile outside of Trumansburg.

Poplar Hedge Farm and Creamery – 671 Forks Rd., West Winfield

Products: Home raised turkeys.

How to purchase: Call 315-822-3416.

Price: $4 per pound.

PRODUCE

Plum and Mule Community Market – 1970 W. Fayette Street, Syracuse

Products: Potatoes, greens, squash, onions, garlic, Brussel sprouts, carrots, apples, pumpkins, eggs, honey, syrup, butter, mushrooms, cranberry sauce and more.

How to purchase: This is an online farmers market that allows customers to shop through their website for pick-up or delivery.

Price: Varies depending on each product.

Farm Girl Greens – 3554 Depot Rd., Auburn

Products: Lettuce, butter lettuce, microgreens, basil.

How to purchase: Available through their website.

Price: $3.25 for lettuce, $5 for microgreens, and $3 for basil.

Hartwood Farm – 5258 Irish Ridge Rd., Chittenango

Products: Potatoes, carrots, beets, scallions, radishes, turnips, onions, rutabaga, cauliflower, broccolini.

How to purchase: Online store at their website.

Price: Prices vary depending on product.

WINE

Anyela’s Vineyards - 2433 W. Lake Rd., Skaneateles

Products: Red wines, white wines, sparkling wines, rosés and dessert wines.

How to purchase: Visit the vineyard or order online through their website.

Price: Prices vary between $15 and $25 per bottle.

Owera Vineyards – 5276 East Lake Rd., Cazenovia

Products: Red wines, white wines, rosé.

How to purchase: Visit the vineyard or purchase online through their website.

Price: Prices vary between $15 and $28 per bottle.

Lamoreaux Landing – 9224 State Route 414, Lodi

Products: Red wines, white wines, rosés, sparkling wines and dessert wines.

How to purchase: Visit the vineyard or shop online through their website.

Price: Prices vary between $16 and $26 per bottle.

The Communion - 109 S. Warren St., Syracuse

Products: A variety of different wines, including local wines, and spirits.

How to purchase: Visit the wine shop or shop online.

Price: Varies among products.