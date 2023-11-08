DELAND, Fla. — The Volusia County Council denied a request Tuesday to fund school resource officers at seven middle schools.

Representatives from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office and Volusia County Schools were hoping to fill seven deputy positions as well as one sergeant position.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is responsible for funding 45% of the cost for resource officer staffing, while the school district is responsible for the other 55%



Both the district and Sheriff's Office were ready to move forward with filling positions, but the county council was unwilling to put the money on the table

A contentious Tuesday night council meeting, though, left Volusia County Schools back at square one for a plan to get more resource officers in schools.

With seven middle schools without a resource officer, the district had hoped the council would allocate money for the Sheriff's Office staffing.

However, the seven middle schools do have what is called an "armed guardian." These positions are required at schools under state law following the Parkland shooting.

But the major difference between an armed guardian and school resource officer is their lack of arrest powers. Armed guardians are also paid for by the school district and are not employed by the Sheriff's Office.

Some council members denounced the current contractual status quo being used to pay for deputies in schools. Right now, 45% of funding comes from the sheriff's office with the remaining 55% coming from the school district. District officials said they had their portion of the funding ready to go.

Council member Troy Kent argued that funding for school resource officers should come solely from the school district.

Later, after being asked, a district representative was not able to immediately provide council with the exact dollar amount they had already received as part of the Safe Schools Allocation.

"I'm blown away that the school district would come to something so important, and be so unprepared with the lack of data," Kent said later in the meeting. "It's borderline, in my opinion, disrespectful to come hat in hand asking for money and not having your ducks in a row with basic statistics ready to go."

The district did provide other data, however — after adding a school resource officer to New Smyrna Middle School, officials said reported incidents at the school dropped by almost 88%.

Volusia County School interim COO Patty Corr said that SROs also build relationships with students throughout their employment, which helps them to respond more effectively when something happens.

"When we have an incident on campus and we have to call for law enforcement, sometimes it's difficult because it's whoever's on the road, the road deputy that responds, they may or may not have a relationship with the school," she said. "They may or may not know the staff or the students."

Still, the County Council denied the Sheriff's Office request to allocate more money for the program. For now, armed guardians required under law will remain at the middle schools. In a statement, Volusia County Schools said safety and security of students and staff still remains their top priority.

Celeste Springer is the education beat reporter for Spectrum News 13. If you have a story idea or concern, you can email her at celeste.springer@charter.com.