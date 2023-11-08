TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday over a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational marijuana in the state.

The political committee Smart and Safe Florida is sponsoring the initiative, which has been met with opposition from state Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Now the Supreme Court will review ballot language voters could see next November.

Moody said the question voters will be asked on the ballot is purposefully misleading, not helping them understand marijuana would remain illegal at the federal level, even though if passed, it would be legal in Florida.

It’s an argument Moody made last year on a similar legalization ballot measure that she won. That’s why the marijuana industry in Florida has dedicated a lot of resources to fighting her argument.

In a statement to Spectrum News this week, Trulieve, which has been a big backer legalizing marijuana in Florida, said: “We hope the court will ignore the political rhetoric, stick to the law and give Floridians the opportunity to vote on this important initiative.”

The Smart and Safe campaign that pushed the ballot measure said “...the language was drafted very conservatively and with the guidance of this very court.

“We anticipate that the court will stick to its deferential standard of review and will agree that the language strictly adheres to the law and the Florida constitution and will give the voters the opportunity to vote on this subject.”

Each side will present a 20-minute argument before the court today. If the ballot measure stands, voters would get to decide on legalization next November.